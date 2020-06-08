HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series - Japan

About HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series:

The HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series is a HIMSS member exclusive* webinar series that where HIMSS Chief Clinical Officer and host, Dr. Charles Alessi, virtually travels across seven countries in the Asia Pacific region to speak with healthcare leaders and technology experts on how digital health has become a critical tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alessi's conversations with his guests will not only help us understand the way the virus proliferated, but also provide insight into how the adoption of digital health technologies fits into the wider health ecosystem, better preparing us for a future where digital health is seen as the ‘new normal’ in healthcare.

*For professionals in healthcare provider organizations, government and affiliated healthcare settings, HIMSS APAC will be providing complimentary membership for a limited time.

Episode: 5

Date: Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Time: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM (GMT+8)

Japan's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak has been challenging in spite of having a state of emergency order mandating people to stay home and non-essential businesses to close, as they are less restrictive in that there are no fines or penalties for those who do not comply. Nevertheless, there remains a concerted effort to incorporate digital technology in combating the outbreak, and Dr. Alessi will speak with Prof Tomohiro Kuroda, Director & CIO of Kyoto University Hospital; and Kazumi Nishikawa, Director of the Healthcare Industries Division of the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry to understand how their respective organisations are leveraging on digital health technologies to deal with the societal and operational transformations caused by COVID-19.



