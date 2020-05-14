HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series - Singapore

About HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series:

The HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series is a HIMSS member exclusive* webinar series that where HIMSS Chief Clinical Officer and host, Dr. Charles Alessi, virtually travels across seven countries in the Asia Pacific region to speak with healthcare leaders and technology experts on how digital health has become a critical tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alessi's conversations with his guests will not only help us understand the way the virus proliferated, but also provide insight into how the adoption of digital health technologies fits into the wider health ecosystem, better preparing us for a future where digital health is seen as the ‘new normal’ in healthcare.

*For professionals in healthcare provider organizations, government and affiliated healthcare settings, HIMSS APAC will be providing complimentary membership for a limited time.

Episode 2 Synopsis

Singapore confirms its first imported case of COVID-19 into the country on 23 January. Since then, there have been more than 18,000 cases, with a huge spike from the end of March. This episode will explore the different measures Singapore has taken, including adapting innovative technology in its quest to combat the pandemic.

Dr. Charles Alessi will be speaking with A/Prof Tan Cher Heng, Assistant Chairman Medical Board (Clinical Research and Innovation), Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Deputy Clinical Director, Centre for Healthcare Innovation; and Barry Chaiken, MD, MPH, Clinical Lead, Healthcare, Tableau, as they look at how Singapore is overcoming COVID-19 and heading towards a new normal, and how the use of data drives the best decision making in a time of crisis.