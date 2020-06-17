HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series - Thailand

About HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series:

Episode: 6

Date: Thursday, 18 June 2020

Time: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM (GMT+8)

Thailand’s public health authorities have been aware of COVID-19 since before the new year. Thailand was also the first country to report COVID-19 outside of China. With support from private sector and universities, Thai public health officials have used various digital technologies (such as interactive websites, reporting and contact-tracing apps, softphone, service-assistant robots in cohort ward) to enhance their workflow for emerging disease response including communications, decision making, supporting the front-line healthcare staffs during COVID-19 outbreak. However, COVID-19 crisis shows that there are challenges on information integration and exchange both within and between organisations. The Health Information Exchange (HIE) and interoperability among various information systems need to be addressed for dealing with any emerging diseases in the future.