HIMSS Australia Digital Health Summit 2019 - Join us to know all about Interoperability and Connected Care

The Australian Digital Health Agency and HIMSS will bring the HIMSS Australia Digital Health Summit to Sydney to announce the National Interoperability Roadmap and examine our theme of Interoperability and Connected Care.

The National Interoperability Roadmap is the next step towards achieving Australia’s digital health and connected care vision, building upon the My Health Record initiative. It is imperative that all Australian health leaders and champions like yourself attend and participate in this National agenda. In addition to this announcement, the Summit will present global thought leadership on Data, Innovation and Empowering Patient through their respective track sessions.

