HIMSS21 APAC Conference

Now in its 14th installation, the HIMSS21 APAC Conference will converge under the theme of Future-Proof Healthcare: The Emergence of Asia Pacific.

Hear from speakers and thought leaders as they explore future-proof capabilities to help organisations enhance quality of care and reduce costs by focusing on consumers, harnessing the power of technology, and bringing together solutions to be developed and implemented for a sustainable and resilient health ecosystem.

To be held from 18–19 October 2021 in Singapore, the HIMSS21 APAC Conference will encompass both digital and physical platforms. Network with forward-thinking peers who are exploring future-proof capabilities for healthcare in APAC, and connect with healthcare solutions providers showcasing their latest products to transform health.

From 18 Oct 2021
Until 19 Oct 2021
Singapore Expo Max Atria Level 2 (Garnet Ballroom)
Online and on-site
Singapore
Conference website
Health
Medicine
Medicine & Healthcare
Asia Research News Partnerships