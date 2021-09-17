Historical Village Records Offer Insights into A Deadly Edo Period Earthquake

Ebina's painstaking work alongside Kentaro Imai, a tsunami engineering researcher from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), suggests that the tsunami did not inundate the densely populated area of the village. However, sections of arable land became permanently uncultivable following the earthquake.

Historical materials possess vital clues for scientists studying earthquakes occurring before official seismic records began. The team's endeavors would not have been possible without the close cooperation of Seki community residents, who disclosed documents handed down from generation to generation.

Ebina thinks their research highlights the importance of working with communities and fellow researchers to enable a better understanding of prior earthquakes. "Collaboration between local communities, the humanities, and sciences can illuminate critical details about historical earthquakes."

Some estimate that roughly two billion historical documents are scattered across Japanese households. Unearthing these could offer important windows into past disasters.