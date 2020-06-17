HORIZON: Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR)

We are pleased to announce that a Special Issue, JUN 2020 issue of the Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), Vol. 2 (S) Jun. 2020 has been published ahead of time on 15 June 2020 and is now live at the Journal’s webpage.

1. The Pandemic Paroxysm: Meltdown, Hope and Economy

Brij Mohan



2. COVID-19 Impact on Business Sustainability: A Case of Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises in Malaysia

Raja Suzana Raja Kasim1, Fakhar Shahzad2 and Wan Suzanna Aafanii Adeeba Wan Ibrahim3

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Economy- A Review

Ajay Kumar Poddar*1 and Brijendra Singh Yadav2



4. No Going Back: The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Corporate Language and Communication Training

Robert Szabó

5. Malaysia’s 2020 Twin Crises: Opportunity to Shape a National Identity Through Creative Narratives

Crescenta Morais



6. The Face of Education and the Faceless Teacher Post COVID-19

Naginder Kaur1 and Manroshan Singh Bhatt2

7. Time to Unite to Fight against COVID-19

Yi Ying

8. COVID-19 and its Impact– Science and Management

Dileep Kumar M.

9. A Snapshot of Taiwanese Actions for Countering the COVID-19 Epidemic

Chi Cheng, Wu1*; Po Kuan, Wu2

10. Strategies Adopted to Prevent Adverse Effects of COVID-19 in India

Amanpreet Kaur



11. Self-care for Public Health Concept with Coronavirus Crisis in Thailand

Chonticha Kaewanuchit1* and Nayan Deep S. Kanwal2



12. The Coronavirus Pandemic and Tourism in Southeast Asia: Case Material from Malaysia

Jennifer Kim Lian Chan1 and Victor T. King*2

13. Engaging with Students and Faculties Online in the Era of the Corona Virus Pandemic: A Higher Education Perspective

Beena Giridharan

14. Competency Assessment for OR - COVID-19

Shubashini Rathina Velu1, Sharmini Gopinathan2 and Murali Raman3

15. Impact of the First Phase of Movement Control Order during the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia on purchasing behavior of Malaysian Consumers

Kamaljeet Kaur1*, Mageswari Kunasegaran2, Jaspal Singh3, Selvi Salome4, and Sukjeet Kaur Sandhu5

16. Pennywise Rips Your Arms Off, You Still Won’t Be Able to Wipe, So Keep Walking: Teaching During COVID-19 Lockdown

Caesar DeAlwis1 and Maya Khemlani David2

17. Role of Information System Management during Emergencies: The COVID-19 Crisis in Malaysia

Sharmini Gopinathan1 and Murali Raman2

18. COVID-19: Global Economic Impact of Novel Coronavirus with Special Reference to India

Sudhakar Patra1, Kabita Kumari Sahu2 and Ashok Bhukta3

19. COVID-19 and Lockdown in India: Challenges for the Tribal Economy of Odisha

Ambuja Kumar Tripathy

20. A Critical Metaphor Analysis on Malaysia’s Gazetted Metaphors amid the Movement Control Order: A COVID-19 Episode

Angela Rumina Leo1 and Maya Khemlani David2

21. Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the Dietary Pattern and Physical Activity of People

Kanchan Sandhu1 and Baljeet Kaur2

