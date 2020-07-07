HORIZON: Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research July 2020 issue now live

The JUL 2020 regular issue of the Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), Volume 2 (1) JUL. 2020 has been published ahead of time on 30 Jun 2020 and is now live at the Journal’s webpage.

View or download list of articles published in this issue here.

Foreword by the Chief Executive Editor.

Articles

BOOK REVIEW

The Future of Social Work: Seven Pillars of Practice
Brij Mohan
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 3; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1021.p3

 

 

REVIEW

The Brain: Saboteur or Success Partner? Exploring the Role of Neuroscience in the Workplace
Sharmila Sivalingam
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 5; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1019.p5

 

 

CONCEPT

Reflective Leadership in Crisis
Dileep Kumar M.
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 11; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1043.p11

 

 

 

SHORT COMMUNICATION

Future Assessment in Higher Education: Reframing Conventional Practices
Ramlee B. Mustapha
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 19; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1014.p19

 

 

ORIGINAL ARTICLES

Bad Faith Arguments for More Nuclear Power
Jeffrey Quackenbush
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 35; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1022.p35

 

 

Scary Tales of Martin McDonagh: The Beauty Queen of Leenane, a Skull in Connemara, the Lonesome West, the Pillowman
Vera Shamina
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 43; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1023.p43

 

 

Challenges of Public Policy Implementation: A Critical Analysis of Consumer Rights Protection Act in Bangladesh
Faraha Nawaz1 and Nayan Deep Singh Kanwal2
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 51; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1003.p51

 

 

The Mediating Effect of Perceived Risk on the Relationship between Physical Incivilities and Health in Residential Areas
Aldrin Abdullah1, Massoomeh Hedayati Marzbali2 and Mohammad Javad Maghsoodi Tilaki3
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 61; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1011.p61

 

 

EFL Curriculum Implementation: An Exploratory Study into Teachers and Students’ Perceptions
Chantarath Hongboontri and William Egerton Darling
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 69; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1015.p69

 

 

Use of Graphic Organiser and Instructional Scaffolding as a Teaching Strategy for TESL Undergraduates: An Overview of Students’ Experiences
Jayasri Lingaiah1 & Saroja Dhanapal2
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 87; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1026.p87

 

 

Investigating the Stakeholder Engagement Indicators towards Renewable Energy Projects Success in Malaysia
Zarith Sufia Azlan1, Muhammad Waris2, Puteri Fadzline Muhamad Tamyez3
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 103; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1006.p103

 

 

Understanding Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a Small Particle to Students with Special Needs
Rina Maryanti1, Achmad Hufad1, Sunardi1, Asep Bayu Dani Nandiyanto2, Tryastuti Irawati Belliny Manullang1
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(1), 121; doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n1.id1044.p121

 

 

Acknowledging our prestigious Reviewers for this Issue | Scroll to Pg. 131-32.

 

Or you may view or download the complete issue here.

Published: 07 Jul 2020

Vol. 2 | No. (1) | JUL. 2020
eISSN 2682-9096 (Online)
Date of Publication: 30 JUN 2020