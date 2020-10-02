How the Humboldt squid’s genetic past and present can secure its future

A group of marine biologists is pushing for more international collaboration to manage the Humboldt squid population after their study to identify its genetic stocks revealed its vulnerability to overfishing by fleets trying to feed the world’s hunger for squids.

Hiroshima University marine biologist Gustavo Sanchez led a team of researchers to find out the genetic structure of the Humboldt squid population in the Eastern Pacific Ocean using two types of DNA markers — the mitochondrial ND2 gene and nuclear microsatellite loci.

The team found that Humboldt squids could trace back their population to three historical matrilineage that spread out during the late Pleistocene and that the species has at least two contemporary genetic stocks homogeneously co-distributed in the northern and southern hemispheres.

Different genetic stocks within a species are usually defined by where they feed and breed. But in Humboldt squids, DNA markers showed no north-south divide. The equator doesn’t serve as a natural barrier to separate the different genetic stocks of these fast swimmers risking capture by different fishery fleets along their migration route.

“In our study, we identify at least two genetic stocks co-distributed in the north and southern hemisphere of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Our results suggest that rather than independent marine policies from each country, the sustainability of this squid requires an international marine policy,” Sanchez said.

To ensure sustainable fishing, countries in South America where the squid is traditionally found have established yearly catch quotas. But the study found this approach to be ineffective, especially as catch restrictions are absent in international waters on the squid’s migration path.

“Countries fishing this squid have established catch quotas with no consideration that the total amount varies from year to year, and that the amount of squid caught influences the number of squids next year. By doing so, the genetic contribution of the offspring every year will also clearly fluctuate. In such a situation, there is a risk of having a genetic erosion with a smaller number of squids which are also less likely to adapt rapidly to the changing environment,” he remarked.

“From our study, it is also clear that the squids caught by different countries also belong at least two different populations, with likely different genetic contribution for the next generation. Catching these squids without knowing that their genetic contribution is different, is also very risky.”

A grim warning

Both warm tropical waters and the cooler Humboldt current, which runs from Tierra del Fuego at the southernmost tip of the South American mainland upwards to the northern coast of Peru, play a role in the Humboldt squid’s life cycle.

The squid seeks warm waters near the equator to spawn its clusters of neutrally buoyant eggs. But it needs nutrient-rich cool waters where they go on a feeding frenzy to grow from one-millimeter paralarvae specks to enormous predators of over 1.2 meters long.

These squids typically spawn only once during their one-year lifespan then die, making their future volatile if fishing goes unchecked. And such fears are not farfetched.

It’s eastern relatives, the Japanese flying squid, has suffered the same fate. Years of overfishing, poor regulatory oversight, and the changing climate have depleted their population at an alarming rate that yearly catch of Japanese fishermen dropped over 70% from more than 200,000 tons in 2011 to 53,000 tons in 2017. The shortage worries the fishing town of Hakodate whose identity and economy are intertwined with the squid.

“The population of the Japanese flying squids has decreased, and this is because along the distribution of this squid you have a lot of fleets from Japan, China, Korea, and Taiwan, some with high capacity for catching this squid. Countries like China with massive distant-water fishing fleets can move anywhere outside their national jurisdiction to catch this squid. If you have the technology you can go to international waters and catch anything,” Sanchez said.