Identity Week Asia to bring entire identity industry together from 14 October

Identity Week Asia – Singapore – will open its doors on 14th October and expects more than 1500 people to take advantage of a two-day program of conference sessions. The exhibition hall networking began on 5th October. An anticipated 100+ expert speakers from around the world will convene to discuss next-generation identity solutions and their capability to both transform society and counter identity-based fraud.

The two-day event features 5 dedicated channels of content across a virtual platform. The channels will investigate how the increasing reliance and importance of the digital world poses challenges to digital identity and secure credentials, and how innovative technologies are being used in applications ranging from border control and law enforcement, to citizen services and other industries, to overcome these challenges. Click here to view the full Identity Week Asia agenda.

Mark Lockie, Event Director, Identity Week Asia, commented: "In a world where virtual has become the new normal for so many, the identity industry is rising to the challenge. More than 1500 people will join our virtual event where we have a packed exhibition hall and more than 100 speakers covering all the latest identity topics. I encourage anyone in the identity industry to join us for what promises to be an exhilarating two days."

More than 30 sponsors and exhibitors at the event will be highlighting how identity technologies can play a major role in helping industries address new challenges. Visit the Identity Week Asia virtual exhibition hall and conference for free, using code FREEPASS to get 100% discount on your Premium Pass.

