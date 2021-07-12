'IEEE ISORC 2021,' Ends in Success

The IEEE ISORC(International Symposium On Real-Time Distributed Computing) 2021 Conference, an international academic conference on real-time computing hosted by DGIST, was held over three days from June 1st to June 3rd.

Over 140 researchers from a total of nine countries participated in this academic conference, which was held online due to COVID-19, and continued discussion on various computing fields. In particular, several DGIST professors including Prof. Kyung-Joon Park from the Department of Information & Communication Engineering, who co-headed the steering committee, and Prof. Hoon Sung Chwa, who headed the local arrangement committee, participated as local arrangement chair and led the conference to success.

In this year’s conference, top-notch researchers in real-time distributed computing around the world presented the latest researches on AI-based IoT, autonomous vehicles, medical devices, intelligent transportation systems, industrial automation, and cyber-physical systems, while discussing ways to engage in research cooperation.

Meanwhile, IEEE ISORC 2021 is a major international academic conference on real-time computing. This year’s conference was the 24th event. Next year’s conference will be held in Vasteras, Sweden.