IIUM designs electric motorbike

“Our project will benefit users and the nation by providing cheaper electric vehicles that can help protect the environment in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goal number seven of affordable and clean energy,” says Dr Siti Fauziah Toha of the IIUM Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Mobility.

Toha’s team retrofitted a motorbike’s internal combustion engine system, fuel tank and exhaust system with an electric motor, batteries and a battery management controller. The front cover of the battery housing has an open slot that allows air flow through the cells to control their temperature. The battery pack includes four battery modules separated by fin-shaped plates that improve heat transfer compared to the conventional flat plate, cooling the battery and prolonging its lifetime. Finally, a scissor mechanism at the battery’s bottom plate elevates it during maintenance and when it is being changed.

Electric vehicles consume less energy and produce less pollutants compared to vehicles that use petrol or diesel, making them economical alternatives for a cleaner environment.