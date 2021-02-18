Industry-academia collaboration to fight flu and emerging infections

Development of anti-influenza drugs

Sato is a virus specialist with more than 40 years of experience. When he first took up the subject upon joining Shionogi, however, research on drugs to treat viral diseases was not receiving the kind of attention it deserved. In 1974, the world’s first anti-viral drug, Acyclovir, was developed in the United States, but it was not until the discovery of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the development of genetic engineering in the 1980s that research on anti-viral drugs accelerated.

After devoting much of his time at Shionogi to researching HIV/AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) drugs, Sato was assigned to the development of drugs to treat influenza, which is estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to cause about 3 million to 5 million cases of severe illness, and about 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually worldwide. Hokkaido University was an ideal institution for Shionogi to collaborate with, Sato said, given the presence of Dr. Hiroshi Kida, Dr. Yoshihiro Sakoda and other world-class influenza specialists. Also, the Research Center for Zoonosis Control (CZC), established in 2005, has an excellent library on influenza viruses. In 2008, Shionogi Innovation Center for Drug Discovery was established in Hokkaido University, the first research institute of a private company on a Japanese national university campus. “Thanks to the rich talent and resources at the university, the collaboration broadened the scope of my research,” said Sato.

“Through the collaboration to develop the anti-influenza drug Peramivir, one important thing I learned from Dr. Kida is to accurately measure the amount of viruses in animals after a drug is administered,” Sato said. The method is still unconventional because researchers tend to focus on changes in the symptoms, which are often difficult to measure quantitatively, he said.

“The virus counts drastically dropped after Peramivir was administered, and that was the result we had wanted,” Sato explained.

Based on results from the joint pre-clinical research with Hokkaido University, Shionogi has introduced Peramivir to the market. Peramivir was developed by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and put on the market as Rapiacta in intravenous formulation by Shionogi. BioCryst was looking for a drugmaker that could put Peramivir on the market after a failed attempt by another drugmaker. Rapiacta turned out to be effective, especially for children who do not like to take oral medications, with fewer side effects.