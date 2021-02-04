Influenza expert with unbending faith in research

Hiroshi Kida, a top authority on zoonoses, has frequently been challenged by naysayers who dispute virtually everything he has asserted about avian, pandemic and seasonal influenzas.

But every time he faced such a challenge, Kida simply concentrated on his pursuit of scientific truths involving influenza – one of the zoonoses – rather than engaging in verbal arguments. “In some cases, it was me against 100 opponents,” Kida recalled. “But influenza can be tackled only by steadily doing careful research. In 10 years, we all will know where the truth lies.”

One recent assertion Kida made is that inactivated whole virus particle vaccines, which are now undergoing clinical studies, should replace conventional split vaccines made of viruses that are disrupted by ether or detergent.

Kida is a long-time proponent of using whole virus particle vaccines after he succeeded in making one as a researcher at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in the 1970s. Whole virus particle vaccines are more immunogenic than split vaccines, he claims.

“In current clinical trials, whole virus particle vaccines have shown they are effective,” Kida said. “They are also much cheaper to produce because there is no need to disrupt the viruses.”

Since 2015, Kida has been working with all five influenza vaccine producers in Japan to study the introduction of inactivated whole virus particle vaccines. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan has joined this industry-academia-government joint project, while the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development has provided much-needed funds for the research. “Failure is not an option,” Kida said, expressing his resolve to make the vaccines available to society.