Innovative design of titanium alloy with supreme properties by 3D printing

The research team was led by Professor Liu Chain-Tsuan, University Distinguished Professor in the College of Engineering and Senior Fellow of CityU’s Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS). Dr Zhang Tianlong, a postdoc in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE), conducted the experiments. Their paper was published recently in the prestigious scientific journal Science, titled “In situ design of advanced titanium alloy with concentration modulations by additive manufacturing”.

3D printing: not just a shaping technology

Most people consider 3D printing as a revolutionary technology that can produce machine parts with complex shapes within just one step. “However, we unveiled that it has important potential in designing materials rather than simply designing geometries,” said Dr Zhang, who completed his PhD at CityU under Professor Liu’s supervision earlier this year.

Metallurgists tend to think that a lack of uniformity in alloy components is undesirable because it leads to bad properties, such as brittleness. One of the key issues in the additive manufacturing process is how to eliminate this inhomogeneity during fast cooling. But Dr Zhang’s previous modelling and simulation study found that a certain degree of heterogeneity in the components can actually produce unique and heterogeneous microstructures that enhance the alloy’s properties. So he tried to put these simulation results into reality by using the additive manufacturing.