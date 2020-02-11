Innovfest Unbound

Connecting Brands and Corporations With Disruptive Technology to Fuel Innovation and Growth

 

About Innovfest Unbound

Organised by NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, and Unbound, a global ecosystem of innovators, in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority Of Singapore (IMDA)Innovfest Unbound is Asia’s largest, most exciting and award-winning innovation festival, with an expected attendance in 2020 of over 20,000 delegates from across the world. Co-Chaired by Yossi Vardi and Freddy Boey, it is the place where brands connect with disruptive innovation and explore Asian opportunities. 

Innovfest Unbound is a cross-industry, cross-vertical event that brings together stakeholders from across the innovation ecosystem – including entrepreneurs, corporates, academics, investors, as well as government officials and media representatives – to discuss the latest trends shaping our rapidly-changing, digital world, forging lasting relationships, and create new business opportunities.  
 
 About Smart Nation Innovations Week

Asia’s most exciting tech and innovation platform – Smart Nation Innovations Week 2020 – will be held in Singapore from 1 June to 5 June. Themed “Securing a Digital Future”, SNI Week will focus on Asia, innovation and governance in the digital economy. Into its sixth year, the event will welcome more than 15,000 entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, academics, government leaders and tech start-ups from over 100 countries at some of these highly engaging events: Smart Nation SummitWomen in Tech and Innovfest Unbound
 

 

 

 Asia Research News proudly partners with this event. If you attend, keep an eye out for print copies of the Asia Research News magazine!

Asia Research News partners with more than 80 R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.

From 03 Jun 2020
Until 04 Jun 2020
Marina Bay Sands
Singapore
Singapore
