Organised by NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, and Unbound, a global ecosystem of innovators, in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority Of Singapore (IMDA), Innovfest Unbound is Asia’s largest, most exciting and award-winning innovation festival, with an expected attendance in 2020 of over 20,000 delegates from across the world. Co-Chaired by Yossi Vardi and Freddy Boey, it is the place where brands connect with disruptive innovation and explore Asian opportunities.

Innovfest Unbound is a cross-industry, cross-vertical event that brings together stakeholders from across the innovation ecosystem – including entrepreneurs, corporates, academics, investors, as well as government officials and media representatives – to discuss the latest trends shaping our rapidly-changing, digital world, forging lasting relationships, and create new business opportunities.

