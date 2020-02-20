Innovfest Unbound returns to Singapore on 3 – 4 June!

Join over 20,000 delegates from 100+ countries at Asia’s largest innovation festival, with attendees ranging from startups to global brands, governments, academia and investors.

In partnership with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and organised by NUS Enterprise alongside Unbound, this award-winning initiative is co-chaired by the internationally renowned Yossi Vardi and Freddy Boey, and is truly the place to connect with both disruptive innovation and opportunity in Asia.

Innovfest Unbound is the anchor event of Smart Nation Innovations Week, a week-long series of events which showcase Asia’s most disruptive developments, where you’ll join Asia’s innovation community to reflect on the past, analyse the present and unlock the future.  

Link - https://www.gevme.com/innovfest-unbound-68323348/?promo=SNGM2001

Code is SNGM2001.

This gives 25% off 10 tickets.

 

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our event partner. 

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine. 

Published: 20 Feb 2020

Institution:
Asia Research News Partnerships
News topics: 
Innovation
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Engineering & Technology
Websites: 
Conference website
Promotional Tickets