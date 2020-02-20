Innovfest Unbound returns to Singapore on 3 – 4 June!

In partnership with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and organised by NUS Enterprise alongside Unbound, this award-winning initiative is co-chaired by the internationally renowned Yossi Vardi and Freddy Boey, and is truly the place to connect with both disruptive innovation and opportunity in Asia.

Innovfest Unbound is the anchor event of Smart Nation Innovations Week, a week-long series of events which showcase Asia’s most disruptive developments, where you’ll join Asia’s innovation community to reflect on the past, analyse the present and unlock the future.

Link - https://www.gevme.com/innovfest-unbound-68323348/?promo=SNGM2001

Code is SNGM2001.

This gives 25% off 10 tickets.

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our event partner.



