Inspiring the next generation of scientists

The world is facing a litany of challenges, from growing antibiotic resistance to a looming shortage in data storage capacity.

To develop the solutions to these problems, young researchers need the help of their more experienced colleagues, and vice versa.

Collaborations across disciplines and nations are also vital to spark new ideas and innovations.

In January 2020, the latest edition of the annual Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS) will provide a platform for such conversations on science and research, technology innovation, and potential answers to global issues.

Organised by the National Research Foundation Singapore, the GYSS 2020 will be held in Singapore from January 14 to 17, with the theme of “Advancing Science, Creating Technologies for a Better World”.

The event enables 320 outstanding young scientists to interact with 17 eminent leaders in science and technology, who gather in Singapore from across the world and from a wide variety of research fields, including physics, chemistry, medicine, mathematics, computer science and engineering.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to hear from the distinguished speakers at a series of free public lectures, meanwhile the delegates participate in plenary lectures, panel discussions and interactive group sessions.

A gathering of world-renowned scientists

The GYSS 2020 speakers include world-renowned recipients of the Nobel Prize, Fields Medal, Millennium Technology Prize and Turing Award.

Participating as speakers for the first time at the Summit are Sir Konstantin Novoselov (Nobel Prize in Physics, 2010), and Dr Kees Immink (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Medal of Honor, 2017).

Sir Novoselov and his colleague, Sir Andre Geim, who participated at GYSS 2017, isolated and mapped the properties of graphene, a wonder material that consists of a single layer of carbon atoms and is many times stronger than steel, lighter than paper, and an excellent conductor of heat and electricity.

Dr Kees has been one of the most prolific contributors to the field of consumer electronics in the late 20th century. His coding techniques have provided the foundation for generations of audio, video and data recording media.

The GYSS 2020 will also feature a special guest speaker: Professor Alain Fischer, Chair of Experimental Medicine at the Collège de France in Paris.

Professor Fischer has been a pioneer in the fight to understand and treat genetic diseases that are related to the immune system, uncovering many genetic defects that disrupt the human immune system.

He was also one of the first scientists to successfully use gene therapy to treat a rare form of severe combined immunodeficiency, often called the “bubble boy disease”, after a wellknown patient who lived for years in a plastic bubble filled with filtered air.

An opportunity not to be missed

The GYSS 2020 is the eighth edition of the event, and will span 15 plenary lectures, panel discussions and interactive small group sessions.

The participants will also go on site visits and engage in dialogue sessions with principal investigators and researchers to better understand the research opportunities in Singapore.

As part of the summit, panel discussions among the eminent scientists will take place at public forums at local universities and schools, and at the National Library.

Mr Ashish Rauniyar, a PhD research fellow at the Oslo Metropolitan University who will be attending GYSS 2020, said he is looking forward to meeting talented young researchers from around the world and engaging with the distinguished speakers: “The opportunity to talk to them about their scientific experiences is an amazing opportunity.”



