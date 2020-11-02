Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020: The Digital Acceleration

COVID-19 has affected the four cornerstones of connectivity, shared, electric and autonomous (C.A.S.E.) in the mobility industry, even as it continues to incubate new consumer behaviors, competitive responses, innovation strategies, and business models. The crisis has provided a massive impetus to digital initiatives across the mobility value chain. Stakeholders are accelerating digital transformation with innovative, digitally-driven business models and value-added services that will underpin the push towards a stronger, more resilient future.

To understand how digitization is reinventing the mobility landscape, the theme of this year’s Frost & Sullivan’s Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 is “Intelligent Mobility: The Digital Acceleration.” The two-day online summit, scheduled to be held on November 24-25,2020 will offer unique insights into the role of digital technologies in helping stakeholders, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, navigate the new normal and shape the future of mobility in a post-COVID scenario.

This year’s complimentary event brings together Frost & Sullivan’s mobility experts and industry thought leaders, including Ashwani Gupta, Director, COO/CPO, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Christopher Wehner, Managing Director, BMW Group Asia; Pras Ganesh, Project Executive Vice President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; and. Juan Carbonell, Head of Solutions APAC, Moovit.

Panel discussions and industry presentations will focus on six thematic areas:

* The Future of Connectivity

* New Paradigms – New Business Models

* Shared Mobility & Delivery on Demand Trends

* Future of Electrification & Autonomous Driving

* Digital Retailing in Automotive Industry

* Future of Last Mile Delivery

