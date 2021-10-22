International Conference on Tropical Sciences: Contributions to Sustainability (TropSc) 2021

The Mahathir Science Award Foundation and the Academy of Sciences Malaysia will be hosting the International Conference on Tropical Sciences: Contributions to Sustainability (TropSc) from 25 - 27 October 2021.

The virtual conference will provide a platform to bring together stakeholders to position the Tropics in the context of global development and identify needed interventions by government, private sector and academia. High level policy makers, industry captains and researchers will be invited to engage in a collaborative environment.

The conference will address the Award’s four tracks: Tropical Agriculture, Tropical Architecture and Engineering, Tropical Medicine and Tropical Natural Resources. It will also cover other relevant subjects of youth leadership, climate change and open science.

There will be 16 curated panel discussions under policy relevant themes that include Youth Resilience for the Tropics, Green Energy in the Tropics, Climate Change in the Tropics, the One Health Approach to Tropical Health, Sustainable Use and Health of Tropical Biodiversity, and Frontier Technologies in Agriculture. Please refer to the Conference programme in Appendix 1 for the complete list of panel sessions.

For more information on TropSc2021, please contact me, Syafiq Shafiee at 011-12870278 or email: [email protected].