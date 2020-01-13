International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2020)

The International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is back for its 31st year! ITEX 2020 in Malaysia is geared up once again as the region’s professional marketplace for ideas and inventions with the mission to realise the vision of an innovative nation, or InnoNation 4.0 – a term coined to reflect the aspiration of a nation propel forward on knowledge economy.

With the demand for skills and technologies required to be part of the knowledge economy continue to be on the rise, the need for an innovative mindset with entrepreneurial know-how is also increasing. ITEX remains the leading platform in bringing both sides to the table – innovators, inventors and researchers, get to converge with investors, manufacturers and industry players, over a three-day event.

An established exhibition for numerous innovations and inventions, the ITEX series had its start as a local exhibition organized by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1980. It has since become the region’s most well-known international platform for inventions and innovations, with last year’s event chalking up impressive turnouts with over 13,000 visitors from 56 countries, and 15 product categories featuring more than 1,000 inventions. Known as a prestigious platform, ITEX is recognized and accredited by the Malaysian Research Assessment Instrument (MYRA), under the purview of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The ITEX series remains the best launchpad for ideas to be turned into commercially viable realities, being the ideal meeting point for investors and innovators to meet with investors and industry players for collaboration opportunities.

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our partner. If you are attending the event, please look out for our latest Asia Research News magazine.

