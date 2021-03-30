International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) Malaysia

Date: 13 – 14 December 2021 (Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 9.00am – 6.00pm

Venue: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia

Website: www.itex.com.my

2021 marks the 32nd installation of the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) in Malaysia. The internationally renowned exhibition is the region’s professional marketplace for ideas and inventions, and is back to bring together some of the best ideas from around the world.

With the evolution of Industry 4.0 and 5.0 accelerated even faster due to the pandemic, inventions and innovations are even more critical to ensure sustained survival for societies in general. As such, ITEX remains dedicated in carrying on its tradition of being the ideal launchpad for numerous inventive disruptions, including innovations that reflect the burgeoning growth of Industry 4.0 and 5.0.

From its humble beginnings as a local exhibition in 1989, the ITEX series organised by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) have since become the region’s most visible international platform for inventions and innovations.

ITEX is also held concurrently with World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE) and incorporating with Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE). First held in 2017, WYIE is set to encourage young minds to explore their creative and critical thinking skills through innovative inventions once more via the AYIE and MYIE.