International Symposium on "Cool Earth via Microbes in Agriculture"

Tohoku University is co-hosting an international symposium with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) and the National Institute of Agrobiological Sciences (NIAS) to address global warming.

The symposium, titled "Cool Earth with Soil Microbes in Agriculture," will be held online on March 1.

In FY2020, Tohoku University and NIAS launched a project through NEDO's Moonshot R&D programme, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural land by optimizing resource circulation.

In Europe, Horizon 2020 also has several soil-related research projects underway. The European Joint Programme (EJP) SOIL is studying how good agricultural soil management can contribute to food security, climate change mitigation and ecosystem services through the preservation of the soil's organic content.

This symposium will look at the goals of these various projects; discuss the latest research trends in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farmland; and introduce sustainable resource recycling strategies for the regeneration of the global environment.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend. Please register by February 22.

Date and time: March 1, 2021, 4 - 7:10 pm JST

Venue: Online (via Zoom)

Language: English

Event website and schedule:

http://www.naro.affrc.go.jp/english/events/laboratory/naro/138165.html

To register:

Click here: https://prd.form.naro.go.jp/form/pub/naro01/sympo_en

Deadline: February 22, 2021

Capacity: 500 people