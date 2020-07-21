Invitation to Participate: INGSA-Asia Science Advice Essay Contest

The International Network for Government Science Advice Asia is organising an essay contest on “How is science advice used for the government in your country?”. INGSA-Asia will be selecting five (5) winners. The winners and their winning entries will be published on the INGSA website. Winners will be awarded a certificate of recognition as well as given an opportunity to be an invited speaker at an INGSA online conference (details TBC).

Objectives

• To understand how science advice is being used in governments of various countries in Asia;

• To share and promote the different applications of scientific evidence in Asia;

• To expand and build a stronger INGSA network.

Contest criteria

• Open to all students, scientists, academics, professionals and policymakers who carry out scientific advisory activities, provided that they reside in Asia.

• Each contestant can only submit a maximum of two (2) essays. The essays must be on different topics.

• All topics related to science advice are welcome. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we particularly encourage submissions related to this topic.

• The essays must critically analyse the situation of the use of scientific evidence in the formulation and execution of public policies at the municipal, regional, provincial or national level of government in the author's country of residence. Essays can address the general situation or show how scientific evidence is used in policy formulation in specific sectors; they must be based on real examples that concern the subject of competition.

Contest Timeline

• 25 May 2020 – Invitation to submit essays on “How is Science Advice used for the government in your country?”

• 31 August 2020 – Closing date for essay submissions

• 15 September 2020 – Results announced

• October 2020 – INGSA online conference (TBD)

Essay Submission Guidelines

The final essay must be written in English. The length of the essay should not exceed 1,500 words (excluding image legends and references, if applicable). Photographs of evidence are welcome. Contestants are also required to send through a contact email and include a brief summary of their CV of no more than 100 words at the end of the essay. Please submit the essay in PDF format via email to our INGSA-Asia Regional Programme Officer (RPO), Esther Erin at [email protected] by 31st of August 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.ingsa.org/chapters/ingsa-asia/activities/. For any enquiries, please do not hesitate to email at [email protected].