ITEX 2020 Goes Online

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 November 2020 — The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) will mark its 31st year with the new platform – ITEX Online that will be going ‘live’ this 20 November.

Since its inception in 1989, ITEX is organised annually in Kuala Lumpur and has grown to become the region’s leading exhibition to showcase new inventions, technologies and products, targeted at aspiring inventors from all walks of life to get recognised and to present their creations.

This year, amidst the global pandemic, ITEX Online was introduced to take centrestage with a convenient borderless invention platform to feature a community of inventors and a virtual sourcing marketplace for commercialisation.

YBhg Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine S. H. Ong, the founding President of MINDS and Joint Organiser of ITEX said: “As the world races to find new solutions and take quantum leaps in the realm of technology, I continue to hold inventions close to my heart, and I take this opportunity to strengthen my conviction that the sky is the limit when it comes to creativity and ingenuity of the human mind.”

The digital age is well and truly upon us and reinvention continues to remain relevant as inventors and investors alike chart their new visionary path regardless of situation and space”, he continues.

The Online edition of ITEX this year became a new option in view of the worldwide travel restrictions due to the pandemic. As of today, inventors and innovations from 15 countries such as Australia, Canada, Croatia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam and Malaysia have gathered online to showcase close to 500 inventions on this platform, that will be made easily accessible within the finger tips, 24/7.

During which, the online judging of the ITEX Competition will take place from 12 – 16 November by a selected panel of judges and the winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony that will be held on 21 November on this platform.

Across the 2-day online experience, other activities will also highlight the virtual event, where visitors and audiences who are potential venture capitalists or investors can get in touch with the inventors for potential joint ventures or collaborate on the projects towards the road to commercialisation and vice versa, inventors can in the near future, could also participate in pitching sessions that will be organised in collaboration with relevant organisations.

Another highlight to ITEX Online this year is the concurrent World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE). WYIE aims to raise the awareness of budding inventors through new innovative approaches and to complement the enhanced STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curriculum introduced in schools. More than 150 inventions from local schools across Malaysia are being featured in WYIE this year, along with schools from 9 other countries.

Most of all, as ITEX strongly advocates innovation with the passion to see the industry grow, participants, inventors, students and investors can also take this opportunity to keep up-to-date with the invention industry through a comprehensive programme line-up covering an opening ceremony, webinars, tech talks, awards ceremony and etc.

C.I.S President Dato’ Vincent Lim said: “We are pleased that our partnership with MINDS for ITEX has seen the exhibition growing from strength to strength, as a platform to nurture new inventions and innovations —towards securing investments, manufacturing, commercialisation prospects and partners.

“We hope this Online edition will reach out to an even a wider audience across the globe and be the digital sourcing marketplace for inventions and commercialisations”, he further added.

ITEX is jointly organised by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) and C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd (C.I.S).

Highlights on ITEX 2020 Online Platform will take place virtually on:-

20 November 2020 (Friday)

10.00am Virtual Opening Ceremony of ITEX Online by Guest of Honour, YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Higher Education, Malaysia

2.30pm Webinar: VC2E (Venture Capital to Entrepreneurs Talk) by MVCA

21 November (Saturday)

9.30am Webinar: Tech Talk by AIPO (Association of IP Owners)

11.00am Webinar: Tech Talk by IET (Institution of Engineering & Technology)

3.00pm Virtual Ceremony for Local and International Winner Announcement

Chinese Translations

Dato’ Vincent Lim - 拿督林烨成

C.I.S NETWORK SDN BHD - C.I.S NETWORK 私人有限公司

International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) - 发明、创新及科技国际展

Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) - 大马发明与科技协会

Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine S.H. Ong - 丹斯里王顺福博士

About ITEX

The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is an annual exhibition which features the best innovations from Asia and beyond. Initiated by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1989 as MINDEX, today ITEX is the region’s leading exhibition to showcase new inventions, technologies and products, targeted at securing investment, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners. The exhibition features inventions across more than twenty categories related to innovation or technology. ITEX is Malaysia’s longest-running invention, innovation and technology exhibition.

The World Young Inventors Exhibition, incorporating the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition are held concurrently at ITEX. This component aims to encourage STEM education among primary and secondary school students.

About C.I.S

C.I.S is an established regional trade and lifestyle exhibition organiser based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Formed in 1994, the company has built a strong reputation for organising trade and lifestyle exhibitions in Malaysia and Indonesia.

C.I.S — the acronym of its name stems from Concept, Innovation and Strategy. Its vision is to deliver its commitment to its clients through a shared vision and strategic partnerships in creating high powered, multi-pronged exhibitions and events.