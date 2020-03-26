ITEX 2020 Malaysia postponed to November 20-22, 2020 - more time for submissions!

ITEX 2020, originally scheduled for 8-10 June 2020 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia will now be POSTPONED to 20-22 November 2020 at the same venue. Now you have more time for submissions!

Find out more at https://itex.com.my/

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.