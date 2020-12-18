The Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), Vol. 2 (2) Dec. 2020 is now live

The JHSSR Journal provides a fast and convenient route to the most recently published articles in your subject area(s), it's important to stay alert. Horizon’s goal is to bring high quality research to the widest possible audience– Today's research, tomorrow's impact.

View or download list of articles published in this issue here. Read foreword by the Chief Executive Editor here.

ARTICLE

INVITED

1. Colors of Skin and COVID-19: Plateaus of Post-Enlightenment

Brij Mohan*

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 3; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1056.p3

OPINION

2. Peace Education: A Challenge for Educators

Karuna Shankar Misra*

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 9; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1055.p9

CONCEPT

3. Opportunities and Challenges of BRI to Nepal: A Nepalese Perspective

Eak Prasad Duwadi*

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 15; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1054.p15

REVIEW

4. A Review of the Literature on Integration of WhatsApp into English Language

Classroom

Nafiseh Zarei*1 and Kadija Fathi2

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 23; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1075.p23

ORIGINAL ARTICLES

5. Gender Variations in Coping Mechanisms Used after Disagreements in the Home

Domain: The Case of Malaysian Youths

Wong Ngan Ling*1, Ngeow Yeok Meng2, Kuang Ching Hei3 and Ananda Kumar Palaniappan4

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 29; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1058.p29

6. Covid-19 Pandemic and Economic Landscape in Malaysia: A New Crisis and Norms

Sidah Idris*1, Jaratin Lily2, Andi Tamsang Andi Kele3 and Jennifer Chan Kim Lian4

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 43; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1059.p43

7. Media Content Analysis on Impacts of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Tourism Industry

in Malaysia

Andi Tamsang Andi Kele*1, Jennifer Kim Lian Chan2, Jaratin Lily3, and Sidah Idris4

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 55; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1060.p55

8. Women Striking Balance between Work and Personal Life during COVID-19

Pandemic: A Case Study of National Capital Region of India

Veenus Jain*1 and Pallavi Mohanan2

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 67; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1076.p67

9. Aesthetics of Beauty in Dramatic Discourse of W. Shakespeare's Plays: A ReaderResponse Review

Abdullah H. Kurraz*

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 77; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1078.p77

10. The Native's Independence Rhetoric in Translation: Shahnon Ahmad and Noorjaya

Halimah Mohamed Ali

Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 85; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1073.p85



