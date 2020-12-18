The Journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Research (JHSSR), Vol. 2 (2) Dec. 2020 is now live

The JHSSR Journal provides a fast and convenient route to the most recently published articles in your subject area(s), it's important to stay alert. Horizon’s goal is to bring high quality research to the widest possible audience– Today's research, tomorrow's impact.
ARTICLE
INVITED
1. Colors of Skin and COVID-19: Plateaus of Post-Enlightenment
Brij Mohan*
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 3; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1056.p3
OPINION
2. Peace Education: A Challenge for Educators
Karuna Shankar Misra*
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 9; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1055.p9
CONCEPT
3. Opportunities and Challenges of BRI to Nepal: A Nepalese Perspective
Eak Prasad Duwadi*
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 15; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1054.p15
REVIEW
4. A Review of the Literature on Integration of WhatsApp into English Language
Classroom
Nafiseh Zarei*1 and Kadija Fathi2
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 23; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1075.p23
ORIGINAL ARTICLES
5. Gender Variations in Coping Mechanisms Used after Disagreements in the Home
Domain: The Case of Malaysian Youths
Wong Ngan Ling*1, Ngeow Yeok Meng2, Kuang Ching Hei3 and Ananda Kumar Palaniappan4
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 29; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1058.p29
6. Covid-19 Pandemic and Economic Landscape in Malaysia: A New Crisis and Norms
Sidah Idris*1, Jaratin Lily2, Andi Tamsang Andi Kele3 and Jennifer Chan Kim Lian4
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 43; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1059.p43
7. Media Content Analysis on Impacts of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Tourism Industry
in Malaysia
Andi Tamsang Andi Kele*1, Jennifer Kim Lian Chan2, Jaratin Lily3, and Sidah Idris4
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 55; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1060.p55
8. Women Striking Balance between Work and Personal Life during COVID-19
Pandemic: A Case Study of National Capital Region of India
Veenus Jain*1 and Pallavi Mohanan2
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 67; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1076.p67
9. Aesthetics of Beauty in Dramatic Discourse of W. Shakespeare's Plays: A ReaderResponse Review
Abdullah H. Kurraz*
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 77; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1078.p77
10. The Native's Independence Rhetoric in Translation: Shahnon Ahmad and Noorjaya
Halimah Mohamed Ali
Horizon J. Hum. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020, 2(2), 85; https://doi.org/10.37534/bp.jhssr.2020.v2.n2.id1073.p85
