Korean Genome Project Data, Useful for for Clinical and Ethnogenetic Studies

A research team, affiliated with the Korea Genomics Center (KOGIC) at UNIST has released data from the initial phase of the Korean Genome Project (Korea1K), including information describing 1,094 whole genomes, along with 79 quantitative clinical traits. Their findings have been published in the journal, Science Advances on May 27, 2020.

Korea1K is the largest genome sequencing project, being carried out as part of the Genome Korea in Ulsan, which was launched in 2015. The project has recently released the first large-scale data to construct a genetic map and diversity analysis of Koreans. The researchers plan on securing genomic data of 10,000 individuals by 2020, which they said can be a useful resource for clinical and ethnogenetic studies.

In the first stage of the project, 1,094 whole genomes were sequenced at an average depth of 31x. The data for each sequenced genome has been paired with 79 associated traits from the person whose genome was sequenced. Besides, through the comparison of the human genome reference (hg38) that was released in 2003, the research team identified 39 million single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) and indels of which half were singleton or doubleton and detected Korean-specific patterns based on several types of genomic variations.

“In order to better explain the function and role of Korean-specific or rare and low-frequency variants in the genetic landscape of Koreans, it is imperative to secure large-scale Korean variome database,” says Director Semin Lee of Korean Genomics Center (KOGIC).