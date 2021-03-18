Leading Blue Energy Revolution: CUHK Faculty of Engineering Develops Water-Tube-Based Triboelectric Nanogenerator for Efficient Ocean Wave Energy Harvesting

The ocean covers about 70% of the Earth’s surface area and is the largest reservoir of energy. Researchers have been exploring the approach for harnessing ocean energy to solve the world energy crisis and pollution problems caused by thermal power generation. The nanogenerator, including piezoelectric, triboelectric, and pyroelectric nanogenerators, is one of the key technologies for mechanical energy conversion. The triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) makes use of the triboelectric effect and electrostatic induction to harvest mechanical energy based on contact or sliding electrification.

However, conventional TENG device is often based on solid/solid contact, and it is hard to ensure the contact intimacy of the two tribo-materials. In the meanwhile, the material surfaces will wear or become damaged after long-term friction. Also, the solid/solid-based TENGs need shell structures and/or mechanical components such as springs, holders, and rotors to harvest random vibration energy. The complex structure will reduce the efficiency of energy harvesting.

The research team led by Prof. Zi Yunlong, Assistant Professor of the Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering at CUHK, has recently overcome the above technical limitations and developed a water-tube-based TENG (WT-TENG) for irregular and low-frequency environmental energy harvesting, such as water waves. They encapsulated water in a finger-sized tube (FEP). When water moves in the tube between regions of the two electrodes, triboelectrification happens and electric currents can be generated. Taking advantage of the flexibility of water, the WT-TENG can be operated in various modes, including rotation, swing, seesaw, and horizontal linear modes, to harvest energy from diverse mechanical movements in the environment, such as ocean waves, wind, body and vehicle movements. Due to the high contact intimacy of water and the tube surface, the output volumetric charge density of the WT-TENG is significantly enhanced, reaching 9 mC/m3 at a frequency as low as 0.25 Hz, which is beyond all previous reports.