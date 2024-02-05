Lingan University hosts alumni gathering and networking event to strengthen students’ connection with Mainland China

Lingnan University’s School of Graduate Studies recently hosted an Alumni Gathering & Networking event in Shenzhen, attended by over 80 professors, faculty members, alumni, and students from the Doctor of Policy Studies Programme, the MSocSc in Organisational Psychology and Education Management Programme, and the MA in International Higher Education and Management Programme. The event was held in Shenzhen so as to create a closer connection between alumni from different fields in Hong Kong and Mainland China, and to strengthen their bond with Lingnan University.

Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice President and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at Lingnan University, welcomed the alumni and students warmly, and gave a comprehensive overview of recent developments at the university. He encouraged graduates and students to celebrate their achievements with fellow members of the university community, collaborate to generate a significant social impact, and generate opportunities for growth and success together. Prof Mok also highlighted the importance of the university's motto "Education for Service", and of contributing towards a better narrative for China, emphasising the need to work together for a better future.

Participants engaged in two roundtable discussions: in "Navigating Challenges and Opportunities”, alumni working in politics, business, and education pointed out how their doctoral degrees have facilitated their career development and personal growth. In "School Work in Times of Transformation", alumni from the education sector spoke of their experiences and expertise in this constantly evolving field. Some alumni answered questions on educational policies, demonstrating both knowledge and professionalism.