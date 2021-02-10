Lingnan University’s Faculty of Business achieves AACSB re-accreditation in recognition of its international standing

The Faculty of Business of Lingnan University in Hong Kong (LU) recently received the accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) for another five-year term. This is the third time in a row that the Faculty of Business has been received accreditation from AACSB International since 2011, reaffirming the Faculty’s continuing outstanding performance in teaching and learning, engagement, strategic management and innovations.

The review committee of AACSB International acknowledges the Faculty’s well-established strategic management process, driven by its mission, well-developed faculty management policies and curriculum management process, and the various features of its business programmes echoing the University’s commitment to achieving academic excellence through a liberal arts education and whole-person development.

Prof Leng Mingming, Dean of the Faculty of Business of LU, said that the international recognition reflects the Faculty’s concerted efforts in benchmarking itself with the highest international standards, and continuous commitment to academic excellence and cultivating professional talent. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of the Faculty for their unfailing support and hard work in attaining academic excellence. The continuous renewals of the Faculty’s AACSB accreditation have clearly shown our excellence in the delivery of high-quality teaching, the achievement of high-level research and knowledge transfer results, and the internationalisation of faculty operations. Moreover, our AACSB accreditation contributes significantly to the global development of Lingnan University in the liberal arts.”

Established in 1916, AACSB International is the world’s oldest and largest business education alliance, connecting educators, students and companies to nurture a new generation of business leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation and amplifies impact in business education.

LU’s Faculty of Business provides an excellent business education distinguished by the best liberal arts tradition. Committed to providing whole-person education, the faculty puts a strong emphasis on nurturing students’ practical abilities and global vision by offering plenty of opportunities in service-learning, internships and international exchanges. The Faculty’s ­­programmes have been acknowledged by professional associations and, apart from the AACSB Accreditation, it has set up the Lingnan University Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS) to show appreciation for students with exceptional academic achievements. Graduates of the Faculty will be exempted from some professional examination papers and granted membership of certain professional associations.