Lingnan University and Shenzhen Open University sign Memorandum of Understanding to deepen inter-university cooperation

Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong and Shenzhen Open University (Shenzhen OU) on the Mainland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen inter-university cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

The signing ceremony was conducted virtually on 15 July 2021, during which Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President of LU and Mr Xiong Kun, Vice-President of Shenzhen OU, signed the MOU on behalf of the two parties.

In his address, Prof Mok expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Shenzhen OU for their recognition and support to LU. He said, “the MOU strengthens cross-border collaboration and learning. This agreement aligns with our strategy to offer multiple research and learning venues for the Lingnan community. We are delighted to partner with Shenzhen OU to further contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area by nurturing talent and conducting cutting-edge research together.”

The ceremony was witnessed by senior management from both universities, including Zhong Zhihong, secretary of the Party Committee and president of Shenzhen OU; Dr Chen Heng, Director of the Department of Educational, Science and Technology Affairs, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR; Dr Frankie Lam King-sun, Associate Dean of School of Graduate Studies of LU; Dr Frank Lam, Senior College Lecturer of Lingnan Institute of Further Education and representatives from the New Seedling International Cultural Exchange Institute.