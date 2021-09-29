Lingnan University to confer four Honorary Fellowships

Lingnan University in Hong Kong (LU) will confer Honorary Fellowships upon four distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their professions and valuable contributions to society.

The Honorary Fellowship recipients are: Hong Kong-based Teochew entrepreneur Mr Chan Wai-nam,BBS（陳偉南先生）, legal expert Mr Simon Ip Shing-hing（葉成慶先生）, philanthropist Ms Christina Maisenne Lee（李美辰女士）, and advocate for disability inclusion Mr Nelson Yip Siu-hong, MH（葉少康先生）.

Biographies of the Honorary Fellowship recipients:

Mr Chan Wai-nam, BBS

Mr Chan Wai-nam is originally from Teochew. A successful entrepreneur, he has set up numerous charitable trusts for disaster relief, poverty alleviation, medical care, and cultural education. In late 2020, the Chan Wai-nam Cultural Center became the latest landmark in Chaozhou’s old town to hold an exhibition of his life and contributions. The Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has named asteroid 8126 “Chanwainam” in recognition of his unstinting philanthropy and immense contributions.

Mr Chan is also committed to higher education. To support LU’s four-year university curriculum, he donated funds in 2012 in the name of his son to establish the Dr Ian Chan Yau-nam Hostel Bursaries, allowing less privileged students to enjoy hostel life. He has also contributed to the construction of the Chan Wai-nam Function Hall, which provides better teaching venues and facilities for Lingnan students.

Mr Chan is a shining example of a Confucian Teochew entrepreneur, purposefully giving back to his motherland and hometown, and making contributions to Hong Kong. He was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government.

Mr Simon Ip Shing-hing

Distinguished lawyer Mr Simon Ip Shing-hing is currently senior partner at Christine M. Koo & Ip, Solicitors & Notaries LLP, with directorships in CCB International (Holdings) Limited, Far East Hotels and Entertainment Limited, the Binhai Investment Company Limited, the PC Partner Group Limited, The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, and the Association of China-Appointed Attesting Officers Limited.

Mr Ip has always been active in contributing to the community. He was President of The Law Society of Hong Kong, and of the Association of China-Appointed Attesting Officers Limited, and was a member of the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education. He has been Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Young Legal Professionals Association Limited since 1997.

Mr Ip has made valuable contributions to the Lingnan community, and was appointed to the LU Council in 2009. He was its Deputy Chairman and an ex-officio Member of the Court between 2014 and 2020, serving on many important committees during this critical period of the University’s development.

Ms Christina Maisenne Lee

Ms Christina Maisenne Lee is the eldest daughter of renowned social entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Joseph Lee. Besides the Wofoo Foundation and Wofoo Social Enterprises, she is currently Director of The Warehouse Teenage Club and Grace Healthcare Limited, and Vice-Chairperson of the New Territories Women and Juveniles Welfare Association.

Always keen to give back to the community, Ms Lee also serves on several advisory committees for the HKSAR Government, including the Commission on Poverty, the Curriculum Development Council’s Standing Committee on Values Education, and the Standing Commission on Civil Service Salaries and Conditions of Service.

Determined to increase support for higher education in the areas of student development and applied research, Ms Lee greatly values the ongoing collaboration between LU and the Wofoo Joseph Lee Consulting and Counselling Psychology Research Centre, which supports the well-being of educators and the educational climate in primary schools and kindergartens in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long.

Mr Nelson Yip Siu-hong, MH

Mr Nelson Yip Siu-hong devotes much of his energy to improving the lives of people with disabilities. He was one of the founders of the NGO Hong Kong Rehabilitation Power in 1995, making Hong Kong into a barrier-free international city, and he subsequently founded the Unleash Foundation in 2012 to help ethnic minorities realise their full potential.

Mr Yip is a business strategy consultant to start-ups, public organisations and firms transitioning to efficient and sustainable business models. He founded the China Hong Kong Culture Exchange Association, encouraging hundreds of cultural ambassadors to embrace diversity, and discover and nurture collaboration in the Greater Bay Area, promoting shared values across cultures.

Mr Yip’s enthusiasm for horse-riding made him the torchbearer and first qualified representative of Hong Kong, China, in the Paralympic equestrian events at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He was awarded the Medal of Honour by the HKSAR Government for his remarkable achievements.