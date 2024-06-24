Lingnan University in Hong Kong and the Hopson Education Charitable Funds sign donation agreement to cultivate talents for the digital era

Lingnan University recentlyheld an agreement signing ceremony on campus to mark the donation of HK$100 million by the Hopson Education Charitable Funds Limited towards establishing a university development fund and supporting Lingnan University to cultivate research-oriented talents.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, and Prof Tang Tao, Director of the Hopson Education Charitable Funds, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties. Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Council Chairman of Lingnan University, and Mr Zhu Ziyang, Executive Director from Hopson Education Charitable Funds, witnessed the signing ceremony.

At the ceremony, Mr Andrew Yao, Council Chairman of Lingnan University, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hopson Education Charitable Funds for their support. He said, “Through the generous donation from the Hopson Education Charitable Funds, Lingnan University will be able to further drive innovation and development in the digital age, building upon its strong foundation in liberal arts education. This will position Lingnan University as a leader in cultivating outstanding talents with data science expertise and innovative mindsets in fields such as AI and machine learning. At the same time, we will closely align with the development of the Greater Bay Area, undertaking collaborative research and practical projects to nurture talents with international competitiveness.”

During his speech, President Qin said, “Hopson Education Charitable Funds has always been actively supporting the education industry. Their substantial contribution will support the continued development of Lingnan University as it becomes a comprehensive university in arts and sciences in the digital age. This donation will be instrumental in enabling Lingnan University to realise its strategic plans and a series of blueprints, which include attracting world-class researchers and cultivating innovative talents for the future so that Lingnan’s students can meet the challenges of the future and apply their knowledge to address real-world problems, benefiting the society.”

Prof Tang Tao, Director of the Hopson Education Charitable Funds, also stated, “Hong Kong and Guangzhou are the two pioneers in the development of the Greater Bay Area, and the Hopson Education Charity Funds champions the development of education. We hope that this donation will stimulate talent exchange and attract outstanding scholars from diverse fields worldwide, elevating education to new levels.”

President Qin also briefed the attendees on the latest developments at Lingnan University, including the recent establishment of the Lingnan University Institute for Advanced Study (LUIAS), and the founding of the School of Data Science. The agreement signing ceremony was successfully held on 17 June, Lingnan University and the Hopson Education Charitable Funds will further combine their strengths and resources to provide students with an enriched educational environment, cultivating more talents with innovative mindsets and leadership abilities.