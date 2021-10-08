Lingnan University in Hong Kong receives donation to set up Wofoo Joseph Lee Laboratory

With a generous donation from respected social entrepreneur Dr Joseph Lee Chung-tak, Chairman ofWofoo Foundation, the Wofoo Joseph Lee Laboratory has been established to facilitate pioneering research in Lingnan University (LU)’s Department of Applied Psychology.

In appreciation of the Foundation’s support, a Donation Ceremony was held on LU campus on 7 October. Officiating guests included Dr Joseph Lee, Chairman of the LU Council Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, LU President Prof Leonard K Cheng, and District Social Welfare Officer (Yuen Long) of the Social Welfare Department Ms Chan Lai-chu.

In his welcome address, Mr Yao expressed his sincere gratitude to Dr Lee for his staunch support for LU’s academic excellence. “Since the creation of the first LU’s Wofoo Leaders’ Network in 2011, Wofoo Foundation has built a long-term partnership with LU and actively supported impactful charity initiatives in social services, environmental protection and cultural conservation. The Foundation also made a generous donation for the establishment of the Wofoo Joseph Lee Consulting and Counselling Psychology Research Centre in 2019, which affirmed its commitment and invaluable contributions to LU,” said Mr Yao.

In his address, Dr Lee said that the Wofoo Joseph Lee Laboratory is an extension of the cooperation between himself and LU. The Wofoo Joseph Lee Consulting and Counselling Psychology Research Centre, which was set up in 2019, has been providing professional support to teachers and parents from schools in Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai for two years now, and helping them to understand the importance of psychological counselling. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has aroused public attention on mental health, and that is what has led to the establishment of the Wofoo Joseph Lee Laboratory. “Based on my management strategy, the Laboratory will continue to adopt a people-oriented approach and respond to public needs,” he said.

Prof Leonard K Cheng, President of LU said in his address that the new laboratory will create positive impact on students, the University, and society at large. “The COVID-19 outbreak has created upheavals for everyone. For example, families experience financial stress, schools have to suspend face-to-face classes, and teenagers are communicating less with each others. In view of these negative issues, Dr Joseph Lee decided to found the Wofoo Joseph Lee Laboratory at LU to conduct in-depth research on adolescent well-being, and collect physiological data, so as to be able to make directional recommendations. Dr Lee has shown his utmost concern about the demand for social services,” said Prof Cheng.

The Wofoo Joseph Lee Laboratory is well equipped to evaluate physiological indicators and adolescent well-being, and will further enhance the University’s academic and research excellence. Over the next two years, LU will recruit children, adolescents, and carers, including teachers and parents, from 15 to 18 primary and secondary schools in Tuen Mun, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai to participate in research, which will then be extended to other districts.

LU will also launch the “Professional Mental Wellness Ambassador Training Programme” for 75 students of its Department of Applied Psychology. So as to develop their practical knowledge, the students will serve the University and the community as Wellness Ambassadors helping those in need, fostering a humanistic spirit and creating a sense of community.