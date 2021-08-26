Lingnan University in Hong Kong welcomes freshmen with various orientation activities

Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong organised a series of online orientation activities to welcome about 850 new undergraduate students today (26 August).

In his welcoming remarks, President of Lingnan University Prof Leonard K Cheng welcomed the new Lingnanians: “Many of you have fought hard battles in the past year when you managed to prepare for the public exams with considerably less access to teacher assistance and peer support in a school setting. I am very proud to have each and every one of you joining the Lingnan family and spending the next four years of your academic journey with us,”

President Cheng also encouraged freshmen to embrace the unique liberal arts journey on campus. “Lingnan is a top liberal arts university in Asia, with emphasis on student development and community engagement. Apart from pursuing academic knowledge, I encourage you to seize every opportunity to join the experiential learning and social engagement activities offered by our academic departments and units as well as academic support offices. Go and discover the vibrant arts and culture activities on our campus and enjoy the special moments with your peer residents in your hostels as some of them may turn out to be your lifelong friends,” he said.

Despite the uncertainties associated with the COVID pandemic, President Cheng said the University remains optimistic that campus activities can be fully resumed in the near future. “As the academic term progresses, we will continue to review the teaching and learning arrangements to ensure that you will receive the best possible learning experiences,” he added.

To help new students integrate into campus life and meet new friends, the University organises virtual seminars, library and campus introductions, as well as networking opportunities with senior students and university staff throughout September.