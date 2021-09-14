Lingnan University humanitarian inventions win prestigious international design awards

The Lingnan Entrepreneurship Initiative (LEI) of Lingnan University has received two Gold awards at the MUSE Design Award in the category Conceptual Design for their “CREW Wheelchair Control System” and “12° Mask” respectively.

The international MUSE Design Awards is for creative professionals with an inspirational concept, idea or design. The CREW Wheelchair Control System and 12° Mask are original humanitarian technologies designed by LEI to meet the needs of elderly caregivers and hearing-impaired people.

The CREW Wheelchair Control System is an intelligent force-sensitive control system that interprets carer’s intention into electric wheelchair motions. The System helps alleviate the load of the carer.

The 12° Mask is a transparent air-filtration mask that meets ASTM Level 3 standard. The anti-reflective mask helps hearing-impaired people to read lips clearly.

“Innovation is one of our core values at LEI. These prestigious MUSE awards not only show that our humanitarian innovations are well-receive and recognised by international experts, but also a great encouragement to our team. We will continue to create more products to solve humanitarian challenges for the betterment of humankind,” said Prof Albert Ko, Director of LEI.