Liquid-like behaviour displayed but phase remains stable in ultrathin hexagonal gold nanoribbons

Because of its feature size of smaller than 10nm, ultrathin metal nanostructures have favourable properties different from bulk metals and regular metallic nanostructures. They have been regarded as a promising carrier for future nanoelectronics and catalysis. In particular, ultrathin gold nanoribbons with unusual metastable hexagonal (4H type) phase, firstly reported inan earlier study by Professor Zhang Hua, currentlyHerman Hu Chair Professor of Nanomaterials of Department of Chemistry at CityUin 2015, have much higher potential in plasmonic and catalytic applications like electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution reaction than the usual gold nanostructure with face-centered cubic (FCC type) phase. Yet these applications involve reactions and functioning at high temperature, and the phase stability of this type of gold nanoribbons under heating has not been well studied.

Recently, a research team led byDr Lu Yang, Associate Professor of Department of Mechanical Engineering at CityUand Professor Zhang, collaborated with researchers of McGill University successfully unveiled the thermal responses of ultrathin 4H gold nanoribbons at elevated temperature by using advanced in situ transmission electron microscopy (TEM) techniques.

Shape changes but crystalline phase remains under moderate heating

According to the team’s findings, after tens of minutes of moderate heating at around 400K (around 127°C) by controlled electron beam irradiation, the 4H gold nanoribbons showed an obvious change in its geometric shape – from a smooth shape into a sinusoidal one.