A low-cost and high-performance multinary intermetallic compound as an active electrocatalyst for hydrogen production

The research output was co-led by Professor Lu Jian, CityU’s Vice President (Research and Technology) and Chair Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Professor Liu Chain-tsuan, University Distinguished Professor of the College of Engineering. The findings were published on the international top academic journal Advanced Materials with the title of “A Novel Multinary Intermetallic as an Active Electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Evolution”.

When consuming in a fuel cell, hydrogen only produces water without any generation of carbon dioxide. Therefore, it is commonly regarded as an ideal clean source to tackle the problems of greenhouse gases and energy shortage. Compared to other methods of hydrogen production, electrochemical water splitting is a relatively environmentally friendly process with promising and great potential in industrial application. However, the most current developed electrocatalysts are noble-metal based, such as platinum and palladium. Their high costs and scarcity greatly hinder the development and applications of this hydrogen production method.

Earlier before, Professor Liu has developed an innovative alloy design strategy for manufacturing high-entropy intermetallic compounds. This strategy overcomes the trade-off dilemma between strength and ductility in traditional metallic materials by introducing high density of nanoparticles of multi-component intermetallic compounds at the nano-scale. The findings were published in the prestigious journal Science. Since the high-entropy intermetallic compounds possess well-ordered atomic structures and chemical synergistic functions (thanks to its multi-components) – both of which promote the electrocatalytic performance, the new alloy design strategy also provides insight for developing novel electrocatalysts.

Professor Liu’s team joined hands with Prof Lu’s one who are experts in noble metal research and managed a new high-entropy intermetallic (HEI) electrocatalyst by adopting the aforementioned alloy design strategy. The new electrocatalyst is mainly comprised of five metal elements: iron, cobalt, nickel, aluminium and titanium. It also has a well-ordered atomic structure. Through a simple and one-step chemical method, the team produced a dendrite-like porous structure which greatly increase the surface area for electrochemical activities and hence significantly enhancing the electrochemical performance.