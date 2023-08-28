A Lustrous Textile: How Mashru Combines Silk, Cotton and Sheen to Circumvent a Religious Laws

A lustrous cotton and silk fabric that likely originated in the Kutch and Patan regions of present-day Gujarat, mashru derives its name from the Arabic word for ‘permitted’ or ‘lawful’. Dating at least as far back as the sixteenth century, the fabric was originally made so that Muslim men could circumvent the prohibition against wearing pure silk under the Hadith in Islamic law.

Mashru is distinguished by its floating warp satin weave, in which each silk warp thread goes over six cotton weft threads, thus largely keeping the silk away from the skin when a mashru garment is worn. After the cloth is woven, it is soaked in clear water and hammered with wooden implements to give the material its characteristic sheen. Traditionally, the cloth is striped or patterned using the bandhani and ikat techniques with natural dyes, with a historical preference in Gujarat with a red, yellow and black pattern.