Malaysia Technology Expo 2021 Goes Virtual and Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Kuala Lumpur, 17 March 2021 – The 20th Edition of Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) returns to stage from 22 to 26 March 2021 in a Virtual Space, due to the dynamic situation of COVID-19. The theme for MTE 2021 is “Innovations for Adaption, Transformation and Growth” and this prestigious event is set to target over 10,000 online visitors from all across the globe on its virtual exhibition platform. The event is proudly supported by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Malaysia, Ministry of Education (MOE) Malaysia, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Malaysia, and the International Federation of Inventors Association (IFIA), Switzerland.

Despite the many challenging conditions created by the ongoing pandemic restrictions, this year’s MTE received more than 500 ground-breaking innovations from over 16 participating countries. We are also honored to announce our Guests of Honour who will be officiating and delivering congratulatory speeches at MTE2021.

Official Opening Ceremony by YB Khairy Jamaluddin,

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Malaysia

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Malaysia Asian Youth Innovation Awards Results Announcement Ceremony graced by YB Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican bin Naina Merican, Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia.

Public Service Innovation Awards Results Announcement Ceremony graced by YBhg Tan Sri Mohd Zuki bin Ali, Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia.

International Innovation Awards Results Announcement Ceremony and Official Closing Ceremony by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of MTE, which has progressively grown over the past twenty years from a humble local event to extending its reach in the Asian region and today, with global participation. The event is a major channel to convene Scientists, Researchers, Innovators, Tech Developers, Startups, Educators, Students, Private Organisations, and Individual Inventors onto a single platform. MTE provides collaboration opportunities, opens up new avenues and launches innovative technologies and solutions for adaption, transformation and growth.

MTE 2021 will host a line-up of innovation-related webinars on topics such as innovation leadership, intellectual property management, IR4.0 and innovation in the public sector. The virtual exhibition will encompass a wide range of technologies and innovations such as: Engineering Solutions, Manufacturing Processes, Healthcare & Biotechnology Innovations, Building Innovations, Transport & Aviation Innovations, Agriculture Technology, Water & Environment Technology, Education Technology, Social & Entrepreneur Management Solutions, ICT, Smart Cities, including IoT, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain and many more.

Innovation Awards Programme 2021

Since last year, MTE has established Independent Awards Committees for each Award to ensure that the Awards are evaluated to the highest standards.

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) Committee is chaired by Professor Datuk Wira Dr. Raha Abdul Rahim, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTEM). The Committee consists of Committee Members from UTEM and SIRIM STV.

The Public Service Innovation Awards (PSIA) Committee is chaired by En. Hussein Mohd Ariff, President of Malaysia Association of Creativity and Innovation (MACRI) Malaysia.

The Asian Youth Innovation Awards (AYIA) Committee is chaired by Prof. Dato’ Dr. Noraini Idris, Presidet of the National STEM Association & President of IMT-GT Uninet STEM.

In addition to the above three awards, Outstanding Innovations will be presented Special Awards by 13 local and foreign International Inventors Associations and Organisations:

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (Switzerland)

Association of British Inventors and Innovators (ABII)

Eurobusiness-Haller

International Alliance of Innovation & Invention Associations (IAIA)

Japan Intellectual Property Association (JIPA)

National Research Council of Thailand

Chinese Innovation & Invention Society (Taiwan)

Turkish Inventors and Innovators network

The Union OF Arabian Academics (TUOAA)

National Association for Science & Research: NASR Lebanon Award

Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)

MTUN TVET International Innovation Award

STEM National Association (Malaysia)

Visit MTE2021 Virtual to explore more than 500 Innovations, and also check out the COVID-19 Innovations and Innovation Marketplace, a trade exhibition for innovations and breakthrough technologies from start-ups and established organisations. Visitors can meet exhibitors “face-to-face” virtually over live video chats, or via email and text messaging over the platform.

The event is now open for free visitor registration. Be a part of MTE2021 Virtual today and connect your business with cutting-edge innovations. Further information can be found at the official website www.mte.org.my.

DATE / HOURS

MTE2021 Virtual is held from 22 – 26 March 2021 (Monday – Friday) accessible from: 22nd March 2021 at 10am (Malaysia/Singapore time). The platform will remain live for 2 weeks after the 26th of March.

VIRTUAL PLATFORM: https://ibentos.com/mte2021/



For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Nur Fadeela : [email protected]

Ms. Denise Ang : [email protected]

Office Telephone : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6012.321.7345

About the Organizer

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd

Professional Trade Exhibition and Meeting Planners (PROTEMP) started Malaysia Technology Expo 19 years ago from cradle to realization. MTE started as “Expo S&T” and the first edition was organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The concept was to foster and recognise innovation and excellence in research. With a humble beginning and partnering with local and foreign Inventors Association and Partners, MTE has grown to be recognised as the region’s leading innovation event. PROTEMP has 37 years of experience in organizing and managing business and scientific events.

- END -