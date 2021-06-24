MALAYSIA TECHNOLOGY EXPO (MTE) 2021 Announces the Top Innovation Winners for the COVID-19 International Innovation Awards

MTE concluded its 2nd COVID-19 International Innovation Awards virtually from 14-18 June 2021. The awards welcomed 101 entries. 85 entries were shortlisted from Malaysia, Ukraine, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait, US, Iran, Turkey, Thailand, India and Saudi Arabia. Participants competed in 17 categories covering the entire spectrum from prevention to tracking, individual to group technologies and ideas, business concept to humanitarian efforts.

The event was officially opened by YB Datuk Haji Ahmad Amzad Bin Hashim, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) on 16th June 2021. The Results Announcement Ceremony on 17th June 2021 was graced by, YB Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan bin Md Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Special Functions), YB Dato’ Sri Dr. Adham bin Baba, Minister of Health Malaysia and YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia.

Supported by Prime Minister’s Department Malaysia, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia, Ministry of Health Malaysia, Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia, International Federation of Inventors Association and Malaysian Society of Parasitology and Tropical Medicine (MSPTM), the event garnered 3,500 qualified trade visitors over the 5-day period.

The Organisers would like to convey special appreciation to the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) for Chairing the Independent Awards Committee, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Smart Manufacturing Research Institute (SMRI) and Non-Destructive Biomed Pharma Research Centre (NDBPRC) for being the Awards Partners. Our Virtual Platform partner, Ibentos for their unrelenting enthusiasm in introducing new features to make the event livelier. The panel of jurors from Malaysia, Australia, India, Brunei, USA, Singapore and Thailand for their dedication, time, and energy in ensuring the highest standards for the awards are met.

“Everyone has done very well. Specifically, I wish to congratulate the Majlis Perbandaran Sepang and Institut Kemahiran Tinggi Belia Negara Sepang who developed a super mask from graphene, and by means of electrostatic and mechanical filtration to combat against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and other pathogenic microorganisms. The Jury is also impressed with several private organizations such as Shycocare Technologies, UEM Edgenta, Titanium World Technology, and Lam Foundation Hong Kong who have great ideas and execution of product development for their innovations. We look forward to your sharing about approaches to commercialise ideas and innovations, specifically through industry-university collaborative activities in the near future.” Said Prof. Wong Tin Wui, Chief Juror for COVID-19 International Innovation Awards 2021.

The Awards aims to honor innovators and showcase their innovations, technologies, ideas, initiatives and new business models in response to the global pandemic. This year, the high standard of entries, and the extraordinary people and accomplishments that have been presented to us this year are truly remarkable. Notably are the Special and Outstanding Innovations Awards recipients:

View the full list of participants whose teams and innovations took home a win here: Outstanding Awards, Gold Awards, Silver Awards, Bronze Awards

In addition to the participating innovations on showcase in the exhibition hall, MTE collaborated with corporations, academia, nonprofits and government organizations to host a series of free knowledge-sharing sessions, webinars and roundtable discussions on topics related to COVID-19 response and management to the visitors.

The 5-day event programmes recap is now available in MTE FB page.

As part of MTE 20th Anniversary ongoing celebration, there will be another award launched virtually from 20-24 October. The inaugural SDG International Innovation Awards (SDGIIA) will be the first in the region focused on recognizing innovations, initiatives, programmes and ideas which contribute to sustainability, eradicating poverty, improving well-being, protecting our planet, and building peace and prosperity.

- end -

CONTACT

Ms. Denise Ang : [email protected]

Office : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6012.321.7345

About the Organizer

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd

Professional Trade Exhibition and Meeting Planners (PROTEMP) started Malaysia Technology Expo 19 years ago from cradle to realization. MTE started as “Expo S&T” and the first edition was organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The concept was to foster and recognise innovation and excellence in research. With a humble beginning and partnering with local and foreign Inventors Association and Partners, MTE has grown to be recognised as the region’s leading innovation event. PROTEMP has 37 years of experience in organizing and managing business and scientific events.

23rd June 2021