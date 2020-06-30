Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2021

The annual Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) returns on the 18 – 20 March 2021 at World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. Firmly established on the international invention and innovation shows circuit, a proven platform for all those who thrive on the business of inventions, innovations, and breakthrough technologies for the past 19 years.

A strong advocate of creativity and development of innovations, MTE acts as a catalyst to create synergy between entrepreneurs and the science and technology communities to work together towards global partnerships.

In 2020, the event attracted over 427 exhibits from 21 countries. The event also welcomed 9,639 local and international visitors from 31 countries.

Why participate in MTE?

* A real-world presentation to discerning members of the public and esteemed judges.

* Local and international exposure through promotional campaigns targeted at the technological and scientific industries.

* On-ground awareness of your product or service amongst a targeted audience of investors, marketers, manufacturers and distributors.

* Meeting potential partners for collaboration.

* Being amongst the best competitors in your field.

* Insights into market needs and demands for your next project.

Celebrating 20 years of leading change through innovations

To mark its 20th anniversary, MTE will bring new and existing concurrent events to their audience:

INNOVATIONS AWARDS PROGRAMME 2021

In 2020, MTE received 566 award entries from 21 countries. 8 foreign inventors and innovators associations (Croatia Inventors Network, Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association, Chinese Innovation and Invention Society Taiwan, International Federation of Inventors Associations, Euro Business-HALLER Poland, Highly Innovative Unique Foundation Saudi Arabia, Association of British Inventors & Innovators, Japan Intellectual Property Association) added their support by awarding to MTE’s outstanding inventions and innovations.

* Invention & Innovation Awards 2021

* Asian Youth Innovation Awards 2021

* Public Service Innovation Awards 2021

* Social Innovation Awards 2021

FUTURE EDTECH 2021 (NEW !)

Held alongside MTE2021 will be the inaugural Future Edtech 2021, the perfect stage for Education Technology innovations to meet a ready audience eager to source for the latest ideas and technology on education, learn new trends to improve the way learning happens. This is an opportunity for technology and solution providers to network with thousands of educators who share common challenges in education and present your cutting-edge technologies and unique solutions.

INNOVATION MARKETPLACE

Innovation Marketplace, a trade exhibition, for exhibitors to showcase their most innovative solutions and practical scalable technologies to the highest calibre investors and network with a wide pool of enthusiasts looking to celebrate their own emerging venture.

MALAYSIA-CROATIA TECHNOLOGY EXCHANGE

Croatia has been sending groups of renowned inventors and technoprenuers from their country to participate in MTE for the past 12 years. This long-established partnership between the 2 countries focusing on innovation and technology enhancement have spurred many other areas of collaborations beyond innovations, such as in the areas of tourism and manufacturing.

Be at the centre of Asia’s marketplace for inventions and innovation today! Your organisation will be able to explore new local and global partnership opportunities with key industry players, exchange ideas and marketing intelligence with peers, generate new business leads and strengthen your organisation’s position amongst competitors in the industry.

Organised by:

PROTEMP Exhibitions And Conferences Sdn Bhd (No. 492079-W)

Office +6 03 6140 6666

Email [email protected]

Event Website:

MTE 2021 website