Malaysian website for mental health awareness

A mental health awareness website established in 2017 by a professor of psychiatry at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) is proving timely for helping people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Psychiatric illnesses such as depression and anxiety have been consistently on the rise in Malaysia over the past 20 years,” says IIUM consultant psychiatrist Ramli Musa.

“Nevertheless, awareness about mental health issues is still low and treatment is often delayed due to the stigma attached in Malaysian society.”