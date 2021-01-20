Mathematical model verifies a correct understanding of epidemic’s severity facilitates disease control

The research team is led by Dr Zhang Qingpeng, Associate Professor of the School of Data Science (SDSC) at CityU. Their findings have been published in the scientific journal Physical Review E, titled “Effect of heterogeneous risk perception on information diffusion, behavior change, and disease transmission”.

Factors motivating the public to fight against the diseases

Individuals taking adequate measures to fight against the diseases can stop it from spreading. But before the public could develop a self-protection awareness, they have to know about the diseases with correct understanding. However, on the basis of knowing the occurrence of an epidemic, people’s subjective perceptions of the severity of the epidemic would be affected by factors including past experience, information spread by the media and opinion leaders, therefore resulting in different preventive behaviours.

Dr Zhang shared his observation on this, “for example in Hong Kong, people were deeply concerned about COVID-19 in the early stage of its outbreak as they had been stormed by SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2003. Many citizens started wearing masks consciously to protect themselves even before a single case was confirmed in Hong Kong”. He believed that because many citizens have developed self-protection awareness and taken actions like wearing masks and using alcohol-based handrubs, Hong Kong has successfully contained the first wave of COVID-19 during the 2020 Chinese New Year.

“On the contrary, people in Europe and the United States did not take it seriously in the early outbreak of COVID-19. They did not wear masks, and even the government did not stock up sufficient resources for fighting the disease,” said Dr Zhang. He pointed out that even later, when the situation has worsened in the United States, many people still did not implement or even oppose the epidemic control measures.

One key factor: perception and judgement of the epidemic’s severity

Some previous studies have used mathematical models to investigate how people’s awareness of diseases affects its outbreak. However, few studies considered the heterogeneity of public responses towards media coverages and opinion leaders’ views. Referencing to other researches, Dr Zhang pointed out that public’s willingness to take self-protection actions (for example wearing masks and keeping social distance) and to share disease-related information with the others would be influenced not only by media coverages, but also by the personal risk perception, which is their subjective judgement about the severity of the disease.