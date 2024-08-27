Media Alert - TechInnovation returns in 2024 to explore Sustainable Urban Living

Organised by IPI, the event will bring together innovators, industry leaders, and key collaborators to address sustainability, innovation, and digital challenges. Over three days, the event will focus on key themes:

Day 1 – Paving the Way for Future Forward Cities: Explore critical areas of renewable energy, sustainable living, green buildings, and decarbonisation.

Day 2 – Sustaining a Future-Ready Food Industry: Highlights sustainable food packaging, covering material selection, functional design, and food safety regulations.

Day 3 – Healthcare Horizons: Defining Tomorrow's Wellness: Explore the evolution of healthcare systems, infrastructure, and transformative technologies.

Featured Speakers

TechInnovation 2024 will feature prominent speakers, panellists and moderators, who are leaders in their fields, sharing their insights and experiences:

Yoon Young Kim, Cluster President Singapore and Brunei, Schneider Electric

Anderson Marinheiro Silva, Regional Packaging R&D Director, Mondelez International

Zou Shujun, Executive President, NETC

Saurabh Patel, Group Marketing Officer, IHH Healthcare

Dr Singh Intrachooto, Chief Advisor, Risc, Associate Professor, Kasetsart University, Founding Director, Osisu

Fatima Almubbad, Head of Bahrain EDB, Singapore and SEA

Calvin Chung, JTC ACEO/Hon Sec of SGBC

Lim Ke-vin, VP and Head Group Innovation, CDL

Elton Goh, Market Specialist (Food and Environmental), Shimadzu (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd

Ribella Lee, Senior Market Researcher/Business Developer, Toyo Seikan Group

Billy Anugrah, Trade Attaché, Embassy of Republic of Indonesia in Singapore

Rowena Rawte, Global Head of Sustainability, HY M&E

Kelvin Ong, COO, Little Green Ranger

Lester Leong, Director, Co-founder, GUSH

Natasha Chiam, Founder and Managing Director, Creme Concepts

Karen Cheah, Founder and CEO, Alterpacks

Francis Chia, Managing Director, NPE Print Communications

Lindsay Davis, Founder, FemTech Association Asia

Mayra Hurtando, CEO, Hormony

Margaret Wang, CEO, Rhea Fertility

Dr. Chia Pin Chang, CTO, Inex Innovate

Low Cheaw Hwei, IPI Innovation Advisor, Principal Consultant & Designer

Benny Goh, IPI Innovation Advisor, Founder & Managing Director, Parami Solutions

Elvin Too, IPI Innovation Advisor, Founder, River Rock Collective, Senior Advisor & Executive Mentor, LinHart Group

Isabella Tan, IPI Innovation Advisor, Board Member, Halogen Foundation Singapore

Wong Hong Wai, IPI Innovation Advisor, Member of the Board, China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD), Associate Faculty Member, Singapore Institute of Technology

Francois Joubert, IPI Innovation Advisor, Consultant, Mentor and Coach

Media Accreditation

To apply for media accreditation to attend TechInnovation 2024, please visit our press centre here.

Media Contact

To arrange interviews with IPI Singapore spokespersons, Mr. Wong Lup Wai (CEO), Mr. Michael Goh (COO) or Mr. Alvin How (CTO), TechInnovation 2024 speakers, or for media-related matters, please contact:

Windy Oktaviani, PINPOINT PR

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp / Telegram: +62 811 910 9266 / @windyppr

For more information about TechInnovation 2024, please visit the TechInnovation website.

About IPI & TechInnovation 2024:

IPI is an innovation leader helping businesses thrive through sustainability, innovation, and digital adoption. Its flagship event, TechInnovation 2024, empowers businesses with comprehensive solutions, collaboration, and insights. The event features a robust conference program, a cutting-edge technology showcase, and strategic B2B matchmaking services. This year’s focus on Sustainable Urban Living includes themes such as Future Forward Cities, a Future-Ready Food Industry, and Healthcare Horizons. TechInnovation gathers industry leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs, showcasing over 150+ innovations for urban living, food, health and wellness.

Visit the IPI Singapore website for more information.