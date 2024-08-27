Media Alert - TechInnovation returns in 2024 to explore Sustainable Urban Living

Organised by IPI, the event will bring together innovators, industry leaders, and key collaborators to address sustainability, innovation, and digital challenges. Over three days, the event will focus on key themes:
Day 1 – Paving the Way for Future Forward Cities: Explore critical areas of renewable energy, sustainable living, green buildings, and decarbonisation.
Day 2 – Sustaining a Future-Ready Food Industry: Highlights sustainable food packaging, covering material selection, functional design, and food safety regulations.
Day 3 – Healthcare Horizons: Defining Tomorrow's Wellness: Explore the evolution of healthcare systems, infrastructure, and transformative technologies.
Featured Speakers
TechInnovation 2024 will feature prominent speakers, panellists and moderators, who are leaders in their fields, sharing their insights and experiences:
Yoon Young Kim, Cluster President Singapore and Brunei, Schneider Electric
Anderson Marinheiro Silva, Regional Packaging R&D Director, Mondelez International
Zou Shujun, Executive President, NETC
Saurabh Patel, Group Marketing Officer, IHH Healthcare
Dr Singh Intrachooto, Chief Advisor, Risc, Associate Professor, Kasetsart University, Founding Director, Osisu
Fatima Almubbad, Head of Bahrain EDB, Singapore and SEA
Calvin Chung, JTC ACEO/Hon Sec of SGBC
Lim Ke-vin, VP and Head Group Innovation, CDL
Elton Goh, Market Specialist (Food and Environmental), Shimadzu (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd
Ribella Lee, Senior Market Researcher/Business Developer, Toyo Seikan Group
Billy Anugrah, Trade Attaché, Embassy of Republic of Indonesia in Singapore
Rowena Rawte, Global Head of Sustainability, HY M&E
Kelvin Ong, COO, Little Green Ranger
Lester Leong, Director, Co-founder, GUSH
Natasha Chiam, Founder and Managing Director, Creme Concepts
Karen Cheah, Founder and CEO, Alterpacks
Francis Chia, Managing Director, NPE Print Communications
Lindsay Davis, Founder, FemTech Association Asia
Mayra Hurtando, CEO, Hormony
Margaret Wang, CEO, Rhea Fertility
Dr. Chia Pin Chang, CTO, Inex Innovate
Low Cheaw Hwei, IPI Innovation Advisor, Principal Consultant & Designer
Benny Goh, IPI Innovation Advisor, Founder & Managing Director, Parami Solutions
Elvin Too, IPI Innovation Advisor, Founder, River Rock Collective, Senior Advisor & Executive Mentor, LinHart Group
Isabella Tan, IPI Innovation Advisor, Board Member, Halogen Foundation Singapore
Wong Hong Wai, IPI Innovation Advisor, Member of the Board, China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD), Associate Faculty Member, Singapore Institute of Technology
Francois Joubert, IPI Innovation Advisor, Consultant, Mentor and Coach
Media Accreditation
To apply for media accreditation to attend TechInnovation 2024, please visit our press centre here.
Media Contact
To arrange interviews with IPI Singapore spokespersons, Mr. Wong Lup Wai (CEO), Mr. Michael Goh (COO) or Mr. Alvin How (CTO), TechInnovation 2024 speakers, or for media-related matters, please contact:
Windy Oktaviani, PINPOINT PR
Email: [email protected]
WhatsApp / Telegram: +62 811 910 9266 / @windyppr
For more information about TechInnovation 2024, please visit the TechInnovation website.
About IPI & TechInnovation 2024:
IPI is an innovation leader helping businesses thrive through sustainability, innovation, and digital adoption. Its flagship event, TechInnovation 2024, empowers businesses with comprehensive solutions, collaboration, and insights. The event features a robust conference program, a cutting-edge technology showcase, and strategic B2B matchmaking services. This year’s focus on Sustainable Urban Living includes themes such as Future Forward Cities, a Future-Ready Food Industry, and Healthcare Horizons. TechInnovation gathers industry leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs, showcasing over 150+ innovations for urban living, food, health and wellness.
Visit the IPI Singapore website for more information.