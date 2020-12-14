Microbial super strains for high quality biofertilizer

An IIUM pilot project has produced high quality biofertilizer by combining microbial super strains with food waste.

Approximately one third of all food produced, about 1.3 billion tons at an estimated value of US$1 trillion, is thrown away annually by consumers or is spoiled during harvesting and transportation. In 2020 alone, Malaysia produced about 17,000 tons of food waste, creating a huge challenge for its management and treatment.

Researchers, led by Md Zahangir Alam at IIUM’s Bioenvironmental Engineering Research Centre, are working on ways to overcome current issues in food waste composting technologies, which involve long composting times. The team has found several super strains of microbes containing hydrolytic enzymes that can biodegrade organic matter into a high quality biofertilizer within a period of five days.