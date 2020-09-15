Molecular basis underlying colorectal cancer revealed

The Wnt signaling pathway is a cell signaling pathway that promotes cell proliferation and is essential for the development and optimal function of cells and tissues in many organisms. Many molecules are involved in the regulation of this pathway; a mutation in the molecules could lead to cancer. RNF43 is such a molecule, a protein that is found in the cell membrane of intestinal stem cells (ISCs). It functions as a negative regulator of the Wnt signaling pathway, and mutations of RNF43 are commonly found in colorectal cancer. However, the mechanisms by which RNF43 mutations cause cancer were not fully elucidated.

In an extensive series of experiments, a team of scientists, including Tadasuke Tsukiyama from the Faculty of Medicine at Hokkaido University, has described a molecular mechanism by which mutations at one site in RNF43 cause cancer - and have also described a potential method to treat these cancers. Their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

They first identified the exact region of RNF43 in which mutations lead to activate Wnt signaling. From experiments with induced mutations, they found that some serine residues in RNF43 must be modified with phosphate (phosphorylated) in order to become functional. Mutations which block phosphorylation in RNF43 lead to cancer. They designed RNF43 mutants which had properties similar to phosphorylated RNF43. These mutants retained their function, confirming their hypothesis.