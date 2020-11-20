More Moore: Development of Ultra-thin Semiconductor Electrodes

Since the Moore’s law, which states that the density of semiconductor integrated circuits one can most economically manufacture doubles approximately every 2 years, is broken, research is actively being conducted to investigate new and promising semiconductor materials. More Moore refers to an attempt to develop a smaller, better-performing semiconductor out of materials other than silicon.

A research team, led by Professor Soon-Yong Kwon in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at UNIST has succeeded in patterning the two-dimensional (2D) metal electrode, which has long been identified as an obstacle to the realization of high-performance ultra-fine semiconductors, into desired shapes on the 4-inch diameter silicon substrate. In order to improve the performance of semiconductor chips, the individual elements constituting the chip must be made very small. There are drawbacks, however, in the challenge of miniaturization and integration of the existing silicon-based electron devices. Because of this, the development of More Moore semiconductors using thin materials, such as graphene is crucial. The new 2D metal electrode is only one atom thick, and thus can be applied to thin film materials for the semiconductor devices, such as graphene. This is expected to accelerate the miniaturization of semiconductor devices, according to the research team.

Semiconductor devices works properly only when the electrons flow in a particular position and direction that they desire. However, if you make individual elements too small because you wish to add more elements on a single semiconductor chip, electrons start to flow undesirably (Tunneling Effect). To address this challenge, there has been much discussion recently about the use of ultrathin 2D semiconductor materials, yet the electrode suitable for this has not been developed.

Semiconductors have properties in between those of normal conductors, like metals, and insulators. Therefore, if only the semiconductor material is changed, a relatively high potential barrier (i.e. Schottky barrier) is formed and this makes electron transport difficult. And thus, for the realization of high-performance ultrathin semiconductor devices, 2D electrode materials must be newly synthesized, as well.