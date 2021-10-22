The world is currently experiencing three crises simultaneously: the COVID-19 epidemic, the resulting economic crisis, and the climate crisis. The essential blueprint already exists for countries to recover and respond to the triple threat. It consists of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement. Both of these frameworks demand for profound changes in every country, necessitating collaborative efforts from governments, civil society, science, and industry.

The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2021: SDG International Innovation Awards (SDGIIA) is the ﬁrst in the region focused on recognizing innovations, initiatives, programmes and ideas which will provide the tools to enact change that sets the stage for a path to recovery.

The virtual event will commence on the 25 October 2021 allowing immersive experience for visitors with live interactions. Announcement of winners will take place on 29th October 2021 at the virtual platform https://mte.ibentos.com/. All innovations entries will be exhibited in the SDG International Innovation Awards virtual platform.

This year, despite the ongoing pandemic and strict government SOPs on movement, we have received over 200 entries with 177 entries shortlisted, and notably from Bangladesh, Hong Kong

Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Yemen. Participants will compete in the 5 main categories which covers all 17 SDGs:

1. Health and Well Being

2. Inclusivity

3. Human Capital

4. Environment and Natural Resources

5. Economic Growth

The Jury, comprised of experts in scientific and research fields, upper echelon of education institution, and professionals from industries. Jurors will be tasked with refining these down based on demanding criteria. The panel of 24 jurors are from Australia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

There are four classes of presentation: gold, awarded to the winner; silver, awarded to the runner-up; and bronze, awarded to the third place; with Best Innovation Award for each category. In addition, Ourstanding Innovations will also win Special Foreign Awards sponsored by:

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA)

Association of British Inventors and Innovators (ABII)

Euro Business-Haller

Indonesian Innovation and Invention Promotion Association (INNOPA)

International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)

Malaysian Association of Creativity and Innovation (MACRI)

Malaysian Society for Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MSMBB)

National STEM Association (NSA)

Taiwan International Invention Award Winner’s Association (TIIAWA)

Turkish Inventors & Innovators Network

The Results Announcement Ceremony will be graced by:

YB Dato' Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed, Minister of Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Department Malaysia.

YB Dato’ Sri Dr. Adham bin Baba, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia.

YB Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Health Malaysia.

YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia.

YBhg Dato’ Dr. Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, The President and Group Chief Executive, SIRIM Berhad.

DATE / HOURS

MTE2021 SDGIIA Virtual is held from 25-29 October 2021 (Monday – Friday) accessible from: 25 October 2021 at 10am (Malaysia time GMT+8).

VIRTUAL PLATFORM: https://mte.ibentos.com/

- END -

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ms. Denise Ang : [email protected]

Office Telephone : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6012.321.7345

About the Organizer

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd

Professional Trade Exhibition and Meeting Planners (PROTEMP) started Malaysia Technology Expo 19 years ago from cradle to realization. MTE started as “Expo S&T” and the first edition was organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Ministry of Science and Technology. MTE 2021 is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year. The SDG International Innovation Awards is an inaugural event organized in celebration of MTE’s 20th Anniversary. The concept was to foster and recognise innovation and excellence in research. With a humble beginning and partnering with local and foreign Inventors Association and Partners, MTE has grown to be recognized as the region’s leading innovation event. PROTEMP has 37 years of experience in organizing and managing business and scientific events.